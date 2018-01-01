WW1 Doughboy Wishes Us All a Happy and Prosperous 1918

Some years back, Slate.com offered this charming New Years greeting – a 100-year-old water colour of a holiday season snow ball fight between American soldiers as they prepared to depart for the First World War.

Painted Dec. 28, 1917 on the first page of a letter home, the piece was the work of Pvt. Salvatore Cillis, a 25-year-old Italian-born American soldier attached to the U.S. Army’s 306th Field Artillery. At the time, the unit was stationed at Camp Upton on Long Island awaiting orders to head to France.

A Manhattan sign painter in peacetime, the young artists sent a number of paintings and sketches to his family during his time in uniform. The works represent Cillis’ own light-hearted take on the war and army life. A collection of his work now belongs to the New York Historical Society Museum and Library. To read more about Cillis and to see his paintings and sketches, click here.

Originally Published on MilitaryHistoryNow.com on Dec 31, 2013